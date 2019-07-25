Two identified in fatal collision on SC Highway 34 in Fairfield Co.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a three vehicle collision on SC Highway 34 near the intersection of Memory Lane after 1 p.m.

Linda McNair, 57, of Columbia and Jacqueline Robertson, 66, of Ridgeway were the drivers involved in the collision. McNair and Robertson were transported to Prisma Health Richland where they later died from their injuries sustained from the collision.

The accident remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol.