Rare Black Moon Tonight

You’ve no doubt heard about a Blue Moon, but tonight we’ll be treated to what’s called a “Black Moon.” A Blue Moon happens when we see 2 full moons in the same calendar month. A full moon occurs when the moon line up is sun-earth-moon, and so on earth we see a fully lit-up moon. A new moon happens when the line up is sun-moon-earth. In that case it’s very hard to see the moon at all in the night sky because the only the dark side of the moon is facing the earth. A Black Moon happens when we have 2 new moons in the same calendar month. https://www.space.com/34162-black-moon-guide.html