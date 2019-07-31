Braves trade for Tigers RHP Shane Greene

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves today announced the club acquired RHP Shane Greene from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for LHP Joey Wentz and OF Travis Demeritte.

Greene, 30, had 22 saves and a 1.18 ERA (5 ER/38.0 IP) with 43 strikeouts and 12 walks in 38 games out of the bullpen for Detroit this season, his fifth with the Tigers after they acquired him from the New York Yankees as part of a three-team trade with Arizona in December of 2014.

The 6-foot-4, 197-pound native of Clermont, FL ranked fourth in the American League with his 22 saves, while his 1.18 ERA is the second lowest in baseball to San Diego’s Kirby Yates among qualifying relievers. He owns a 0.87 WHIP (21 hits, 12 walks) this season, which is the eighth-lowest mark among qualifying relievers.

Greene finished tied for fourth in the league with 32 saves in 2018, and his 54 saves over the last two seasons is tied for the seventh most in baseball.

Originally drafted by the Yankees in the 15th round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft out of Daytona State College in Florida, Greene made his major league debut with New York in 2014. He worked mostly as a starter that season, and converted full-time to a relief role in 2017.

Greene owns a 22-27 career record with a 4.53 ERA (197 ER/391.2 IP) and 65 saves in 258 games, 33 starts. Since converting to the bullpen full-time on June 4, 2016, the righty owns a 3.77 ERA (90 ER/215.0 IP) with 64 saves in 78 chances (82%) over 221 games.