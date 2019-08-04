SPARTANBURG – The Panthers released their first “unofficial” depth chart ahead of Thursday night’s preseason opener at the Chicago Bears.
Panthers unveil first depth chart of preseason
While the depth chart is very much subject to change throughout the preseason, here are a few items that stand out from the initial edition:
— The Panthers are in fact listed in a 3-4 defense. We’ve seen the multiple looks throughout practice, but we are now seeing on paper the three-down linemen along with the four linebackers.
— Speaking of the defensive front, veterans Bruce Irvin and Mario Addison are listed first at the outside linebacker positions. First-round pick Brian Burns has flashed a lot during camp, but he is still slotted behind Irvin. Marquis Haynes is in front of fourth-round pick Christian Miller at the other outside linebacker spot. Haynes only played 46 snaps last year, but the coaches are excited about his skills for this edge rusher position.