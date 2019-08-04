Panthers unveil first depth chart of preseason

— The Panthers are in fact listed in a 3-4 defense. We’ve seen the multiple looks throughout practice, but we are now seeing on paper the three-down linemen along with the four linebackers.

— Speaking of the defensive front, veterans Bruce Irvin and Mario Addison are listed first at the outside linebacker positions. First-round pick Brian Burns has flashed a lot during camp, but he is still slotted behind Irvin. Marquis Haynes is in front of fourth-round pick Christian Miller at the other outside linebacker spot. Haynes only played 46 snaps last year, but the coaches are excited about his skills for this edge rusher position.