Dutch Fork preps for fourth-straight 5A state title

Dutch Fork is the class of 5A football.

Everybody is looking up at the Silver Foxes.

Winners of three-straight state championships and 41 of the last 42 games, the Foxes look to make it an unprecedented four in a row this fall, but that might be the toughest test yet.

“Staying on top of the mountain is much harder than the climb, let me tell you,” said Silver Foxes head coach Tom Knotts during the first week of fall camp.

The Silver Foxes are the favorite to win it all again with quarterback Ty Olenchuk and Tennessee commit Jalin Hyatt returning to the lineup.

Top-ranked Dutch Fork opens the season on national television against Mallard Creek in Charlotte on ESPN2 Aug. 23.