Democratic Presidential hopefuls swing though SC

Columbia, SC (WOLO)–Minnesota Senator and Democratic Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar was at the state house today.

Klobuchar held a news conference today to discuss her plan to reduce gun violence.

The Senator’s plan includes universal background checks, and closing the so-called” boyfriend loophole, a law that allows people convicted of domestic abuse against an unmarried partner to still be able to purchase guns.

Klobuchar isn’t the only making sure she makes a stop here in the Palmetto state. Massachusetts Senator Bernie Sanders plans to make a few stops in Columbia this weekend. See Sanders schedule here

While Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigeg will spend part of his weekend in Beaufort and make a stop at Emanuel AME church in Charleston Sunday. See Buttigeg schedule here.