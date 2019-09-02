Airbnb offering free housing to Hurricane Dorian evacuees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Airbnb has launched its “Open Homes Program,” which provides free housing to displaced residents and disaster relief workers impacted by Hurricane Dorian. The program is available through Sept. 16.

Airbnb began the program in 2012 to help thousands of people find safe, welcoming places to stay while they rebuild their lives after natural disasters, wars, conflict, and other events.

You can check for available listings here.