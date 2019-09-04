Hurricane Dorian Update

Dorian will parallel the South Carolina Coast on Thursday with significant flooding near the beaches from both rain and sea water pushing ashore. There will also be very strong winds with gusts to more than 70 mph near the coast – so power outages are going to be wide spread near the ocean. But farther inland, the impacts will be much less. Most of the Midlands will see a windy and cloudy day with places close to I-95 getting as much as 4 inches of rain with gusts to around 50 mph.