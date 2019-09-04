SC Attorney General warns of price gouging as Hurricane Dorian approaches

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As evacuees make their way into South Carolina, everyone should be on the look out for hiked prices.

Tuesday South Carolina’s Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that price gouging laws are in effect, and have been since Governor Henry McMaster declared a State of Emergency here in South Carolina.

Price gouging laws prohibit businesses from increasing prices on food, gas or lodging during times of a disaster. If you think you have been a victim of price gouging, the Attorney General asks you to write down the businesses details, note the price you paid at that business and so you can contact the AG office to report it online. or by calling their office directly at (803)734-3970.

Tuesday afternoon, AAA also

sent out a warning to drivers to be aware of a possible spike in prices at the pump