Hilinski wins SEC Freshman of the Week Award

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday the Southeastern Conference announced that South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski was named the conference’s freshman player of the week for his performance in week three against No. 2 Alabama.

In just his second career start — and first against an FBS opponent — Hilinski finished with 324 passing yards and two touchdowns as the Gamecocks fell to the Crimson Tide 47-23.

Hilinski became just the second freshman in program history to throw for over 300 yards against an SEC opponent. Todd Ellis threw for 342 yards against Georgia as a true freshman in 1986.

He’ll look to build upon this performance in his second career SEC start, when the Gamecocks travel to Missouri on Saturday to take on the Tigers. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m..