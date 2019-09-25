Consumer Recall: Heartburn Medicine Generic Ranitidine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We have an important recall for users of some heartburn medicine.

Drugmaker Sandoz is recalling a generic form of heartburn medication due to contamination.

The company says the medication “ranitidine hydro-chloride” may contain a carcinogen.

Sandoz is voluntarily recalling all quantities and lots of the medicine.

According to the The U.S. Food and Drug Administration it is a voluntary recall of 14 lots of prescription ranitidine capsules distributed by Sandoz Inc., used to decrease the amount of acid created by the stomach.

This recall is due to a nitrosamine impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which was found in the recalled medicine. NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen (a substance that could cause cancer), according to the FDA.

https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/drug-recalls