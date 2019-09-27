Local Living: Oz at the Museum and Okra in Irmo!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We have a full calendar of events this weekend, here’s our Crysty Vaughan with a look at ‘Local Living’.

The 46-th annual Irmo Okra Strut begins Friday night.

It kicks off at 6 with a street dance!

The Okra Strut parade is happening Saturday at 9 am.

You can enjoy some delicious okra, and other foods…along with live concerts at the Irmo Community Park off Lake Murray Boulevard.

ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson will be out there Saturday during the parade.

If you’d like to head out to the Okra Strut, it’s all free, including admission and parking.

Friday September 27th 2019, 6:00pm – 11:00pm

Saturday September 28th 2019, 9:00am – 10:00pm

7507 Eastview Dr. Irmo, South Carolina 29063

For Okra Strut details and a map, click here https://okrastrut.com/

Here’s another happening in the midlands this weekend, this one at the South Carolina State Museum.

Are you ready to follow the yellow brick road? Head on over to the SC State Museum this weekend.

They’re kicking off the ‘Museum of Oz’ .

ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson got a sneak peek.

Every Saturday starting September 28 until October 26, the museum will host a number of family friendly activities including scavenger hunts and a chance to meet Wizard of Oz characters.

More fun-filled events will take place at the wonderful world of Oz till November 3.

For more details, visit the Museum of Oz’s website by clicking here.

EdVenture Children’s Museum and Office of the State Fire Marshal welcomes you Saturday from 9 am – 3 pm.

The event includes a Dalmatian Station, with a simulated fire station and fire truck.

Families can also plan and practice an escape from a home fire.

The cost is free with museum admission.

For more details click here: https://www.edventure.org/columbia/calendar