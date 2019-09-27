Columbia,SC (WOLO)—- It’s time to get fit and just in time for National Family Health and Fitness day.

Exercise has endless physical and psychological benefits, including enhanced fitness and heart health, reduced stress and improved sleep habits.

When you incorporate that routine into a lifestyle, along with your family experts say it not only keeps you motivated, but also has the potential to positively impact an entire family.

Lace up your sneakers and learn more on how to start a family fitness routine, This Saturday, Sept. 28th, which is National Family Health and Fitness Day.

Organizers say it has never been more important to lead than by example, with adults modeling good exercise habits for your entire family.