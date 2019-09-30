Authorities: Recent motorcycle accidents reinforce importance of sharing the road

More people have died in motorcycle collisions this year than at this point in 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — As the weather gets cooler outside, more people are going for a ride on their motorcycles. However, authorities say it’s important to not put safety in the rear view mirror.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) says that more people have died as a result of motorcycle collisions (94) than at this point last year (87).

On Saturday, one rider was killed in a hit-and-run collision over by I-20 and Bush River Road. Highway Patrol says the operator was not driving his motorcycle at the time of the accident. On Monday, a moped driver suffered severe injuries in a collision at the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and Kinley Road.

“You need to look for these motorcycle operators first and foremost, and secondly, if you’re a motorcycle operator, make sure you’re looking for other people because often times they may not be looking for you,” said Trooper David Jones of South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Columbia Police say they see more motorcycle collisions in October than in any other month. They say the most surefire way for riders to stay safe is to wear a helmet and be mindful of other drivers.

Some say the best way to avoid serious injuries is to be prepared and not put safety in the rearview mirror.

“A lot of riders in South Carolina don’t wear a helmet, it’s not required unless you’re under 21, but it’s a good safety feature to wear. You should always dress for the slide, not the ride, so leather, helmets, things of that nature should help you out,” said Sgt. Robert Uhall of the Columbia Police Department.

Another factor that can go a long way in saving lives on the road: awareness.

“If you do see a motorcycle, maybe you’re on a four-lane road, stay behind them, that way you see the motorcycle, you see them in front of you. Limit your distractions and look for motorcycles, all too often, we see where people pull out in front of motorcycles because they say they just didn’t see,” Trooper Jones said.

Officers say it is on both bikers and drivers to share the road and pave the way for a safe drive for everyone.

“The last thing we want to do is work another fatality, another wreck where another motorcycle operator has been injured,” Trooper Jones said.

Some other tips authorities have for motorcycle operators is to wear a reflective vest and to make sure your lights are on at night.