Local Living: Famously Hot Headliner in Columbia and Pumpkin Planetarium

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Are you ready to ring in the new year?

This week Famously Hot New Year announced that Salt-N-Pepa, legendary female rap act, will be the headliner for the free New Year’s Eve concert event.

The High Divers and Cottontown Soul Society will be the openers on the ‘Famously Hot New Year’ stage.

It all takes place December 31st off Gervais street near the State House.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m

The free event wraps up at 12:30 a.m. For more information, times and location click here: https://www.famouslyhotnewyear.com/

The South Carolina State Museum is getting into the Halloween spirit.

Tuesday night at 7:30pm the museum is inflating a 55 foot pumpkin in the planetarium.

The State Museum jack-o-lantern can been seen from Gervais and Huger streets.

For more information about the State Museum click here: http://scmuseum.org/