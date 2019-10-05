Buddy Pough ties S.C. State wins record with victory over Delaware State

DOVER, DE — With a 38-24 win over the Delaware State Hornets, S.C. State head coach Buddy Pough is now tied with Willie Jeffries for the most wins in program history.

It’s the team’s third win of the season, and coach Pough’s 128th win as the head coach of the Bulldogs.

S.C. State’s offense was in full display in Dover, as quarterback Tyrece Nick threw for 253 yards and five touchdowns in the win. He also led the team with 105 rushing yards.

Now coach Pough will look to take sole possession of the top spot on the S.C. State wins leaderboard, going for win No. 129 next Saturday when the Bulldogs host Florida A&M at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m..