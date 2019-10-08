Local Living: Overnight in Oz and Boo at the Zoo!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Follow the yellow brick road and sleep overnight at the State Museum during ‘Overnight in Oz.

It all happens this Friday, October 11.

You can see special screenings of the Wizard of Oz 4-d experience and a planetarium show.

Plus, dinner and breakfast is provided.

You can purchase tickets online at the State Museums website, the cost is 35 dollars.

For more information just click here :

Overnight in Oz Fri., Oct. 11 to Sat., Oct. 12

http://scmuseum.org/museum-of-oz/overnight-in-oz/

BOO AT THE ZOO

And get ready to head to Riverbanks Zoo for some Halloween fun.

‘Boo at The Zoo’ returns to Riverbanks Zoo this month and it’s a frightful night that’s just right for the little ones.

Kids of all ages can enjoy a trick or treat trail, foam zone, and more.

It all kicks off on October 18th.

If you’re interested, you need to purchase your tickets in advance.

Boo at The Zoo runs through October 30th.

Here’s the information and ticket details: https://www.riverbanks.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo