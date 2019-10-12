A look at Halloween happenings in the Midlands: Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–From tricks to treats, here’s a look at some Halloween happenings with our Crysty Vaughan in Local Living.

Get ready to be spooked.

‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden this month, and it’s a frightful night that’s just right for the little ones.

Kids of all ages can enjoy a trick or treat trail, foam zone, and more.

It all kicks off October 18th.

If you’re interested ….you need to purchase your tickets in advance.

‘Boo at the zoo’ runs October 18-30. Click here for more information https://www.riverbanks.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo

The City of Columbia is also getting into the Halloween Spirit. City Parks and Recreation officials will be hosting the annual Spooktacular Halloween Party.

Calling all ghosts, ghouls and goblins! Trick or treat with the City of Columbia at the “Spooktacular Halloween Party” on Thursday, Oct. 31 at Dutch Square Mall.

This year’s event will feature Escapology’s “Hot Seat”, inflatables, carnival games, karaoke, trivia, exhibitors, and more. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.

WHAT: “Spooktacular Halloween Party”

WHERE: Dutch Square, 421 Bush River Road

WHEN: 5:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, October 31

COST: Free

AGES: 6 and up (Children must be accompanied by an adult.)

NOTE: The food court will be open for guests to purchase refreshments.

Edventure Children’s Museum is ready for Halloween.

The museum will host a Halloween Hoopla celebration.

Tickets are $5 for adults and children are FREE. The event runs from 4pm-8pm

Tickets on sale now.

Purchase your tickets here: https://sales.edventure.org/performance.aspx?pid=8018.

*Ticket holders must adhere to the ratio of no less than one adult for every 5 children. *Masks that cover the face are not permitted for those over 13 years of age.