Prices at the pump down this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Gas prices in the Midlands have taken a dip this week.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of a gallon of gas is down nearly 4 cents.

Here in the midlands, drivers are paying an average of $2.21 a gallon.

The national average is much higher at $2.63 per gallon..

According to GasBuddy, the national average is up 6.5 cents a gallon from last month.