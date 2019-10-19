A look at Halloween happenings in ‘Local Living’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s almost time for all the ghosts and goblins to come out and play! In our look at ‘Local Living’ we’ve got the scoop on some of the Halloween events around the Midlands.

It’s almost time for Boo At The Zoo.

The trick or treating fun started Friday, October 18 at Riverbanks Zoo .

Kids of all ages can enjoy a trick or treat trail, foam zone, and more.

If you’re interested you need to purchase your tickets in advance.

Boo At The Zoo runs through October 30th.

Click here for more information https://www.riverbanks.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo

(CNN)– If you want to make sure your trick-or-treaters are happy, you may want to grab a bag of Reese’s for Halloween.

According to a study done at Monmouth University, the most popular Halloween candy is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

However, the survey only had eight top-selling candy brands to choose from.

The list included Snickers, M-and-M’s, Hershey bars and Candy Corn.

SPOOKTACULAR

The City of Columbia is also getting into the Halloween Spirit. City Parks and Recreation officials will be hosting the annual Spooktacular Halloween Party.

Calling all ghosts, ghouls and goblins! Trick or treat with the City of Columbia at the “Spooktacular Halloween Party” on Thursday, Oct. 31 at Dutch Square Mall.

This year’s event will feature Escapology’s “Hot Seat”, inflatables, carnival games, karaoke, trivia, exhibitors, and more. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.

WHAT: “Spooktacular Halloween Party”

WHERE: Dutch Square, 421 Bush River Road

WHEN: 5:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, October 31

COST: Free

AGES: 6 and up (Children must be accompanied by an adult.)

NOTE: The food court will be open for guests to purchase refreshments.

STATE MUSEUM

The South Carolina State Museum will host “Growl at the Moon” on Friday, Oct. 25, from 7 – 10 p.m.

The event will feature the debut of a new planetarium laser light show, new Haunted Virtual Reality experiences, live music from the Reggie Sullivan Band, Ghost Tours, a dance performance and fortune-telling. Plus, food from Doc’s BBQ, craft beer, wine and a signature cocktail. Guests can also head up to the Boeing Observatory for night sky viewing and take home their very own custom beer growlers.

For more information check it out here: http://scmuseum.org/events/growl-at-the-moon/

Edventure Children’s Museum is ready for Halloween.

The museum will host a Halloween Hoopla celebration.

Tickets are $5 for adults and children are FREE. The event runs from 4pm-8pm

Tickets on sale now.

Purchase your tickets here: https://sales.edventure.org/performance.aspx?pid=8018.

*Ticket holders must adhere to the ratio of no less than one adult for every 5 children. *Masks that cover the face are not permitted for those over 13 years of age.