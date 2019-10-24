What to know as November 5th election draws near

Columbia,SC (WOLO)—- Election Day 2019 is officially Nov. 5th, which which gives you lessthan two weeks to get your ducks in a row.

Frist, if you have not already registered to vote in the November 5th election you will have to sit this out. The deadline’s too late to register to vote in the Nov. 5 elections earlier this month, October 5th. In Richland County.

You do still have time however, to check and see if you are already are registered. So you can do so by looking up your information here .

If you’re not registered yet, go you can do it now so you’ll be eligible for next year.

Keep in mind , there is no length of time for which you have to reside in the Palmetto state so register Click here to register online and click here for the requirements .

Here are a list thing you may want to know before you arrive:

New Voting System

The voting process next month will be a lot different which will include both a digital platform as well as a paper ballot.

Here’s how the new process will work:

• Arrive at your precinct with your ID to check in

• You’ll receive a blank ballot card that you’ll take to the voting machine

• Insert the card into the machine (which is still touch-screen) and make your selection on the screen

• Review your selection + tap “print card”

• Pull your ballot card from the machine (which will have your vote + a barcode printed on it) and review it for accuracy

• Take your card + insert it in another machine where your vote will be processed.

How to find your district

There are several online resources to help find your district if you’re not sure which one applies to you. Check out this site to help you do the following:

Find your polling location.

.Check/update your voter registration.

• Get a sample ballot