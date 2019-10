President Trump’s Visit to Columbia: Live update from protest site

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– President Donald Trump will arrive in Columbia on Friday.

The President is scheduled to speak at the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College.

He is expected to address a number of issues, including criminal justice reform and opportunity zones.

But as Columbia prepares for the Presidential visit, there are groups holding a protest.

ABC Columbia’s Maria Szatkowski has a live update here.