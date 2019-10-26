Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This Saturday, October 26 mark your calendar for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The 2 mile walk takes place at Segra Park.

Registration opens at 9am, with the walk beginning at 10am. It is free to register.

Here’s information from the organizers, if you’d like to lace up your shoes for the cause:

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research through the work of the Alzheimer’s Association. Event participants will honor those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease through the poignant Promise Garden ceremony directly before the 2-mile walk. This is a rain or shine event.

WHEN: Saturday, October 26, 2019

9:00 AM Registration 9:45 AM Opening ceremony

