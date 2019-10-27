Prisma Health offering free flu shots

Columbia,SC ( WOLO) — It’s flu season and Prisma Health wants to help keep you protected.

Families in Richland, Lexington and Sumter counties can receive free flu shots from Prisma Health at locations throughout the three counties from now through October 31st, 2019 to help keep the seasonal bug at bay.

Richland One’s Hopkins Elementary School will host on Wednesday, October 30 (from 4-7 p.m.).

For more information and complete list of locations offering free flu shots visit www.PalmettoHealthChildrens.org/Flu.