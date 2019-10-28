Gamecock commit and Hammond standout Huntley receives All-American Bowl Jersey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Today Hammond defensive tackle and South Carolina commit Alex Huntley officially received his jersey to play in the All-American Bowl at the end of the season.

The game recognizes 100 of the best high school football players in the nation, and Huntley is the only player from the state of South Carolina to receive this honor.

“This really means the world to me,” Huntley said. “Growing up, this was always the goal. The fact that a school can come around and support me, my friends, my family, it’s insane. I’m thankful for all of these people.”

Huntley, a four-star defensive tackle, committed to the Gamecocks over the summer, and headlines the 19th-ranked recruiting class for the program.

“I’m part of an elite group now, and that’s something that I’ll remember forever,” Huntley said. “Hopefully I’ll live up to that, and that’s just something I’m proud to be a part of.”

The All-American Bowl will take place on Jan. 4 at 2:00 p.m. in San Antonio.