Local Living: Disney on Ice and Country Music Superstar at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Crysty Vaughan has a look at happenings in the Midlands in Local Living.

The happiest place on earth might soon be right inside the Colonial Life Arena.

Disney on Ice Worlds of Enchantment will skate into Colonial Life Arena April 30 through May 3.

Tickets are on sale now. We have a link here: https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/disney-on-ice-presents-worlds-of-enchment

The show will feature some of your favorite Disney and Pixar characters, including Cars, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story 3.

And of course Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy.

If country music is your favorite, then the Colonial Life Arena has a concert for you.

Miranda Lambert is bringing her ‘Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour to the arena on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Mark you calendar, tickets are on sale now. https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/miranda-lambert