SC organization, ‘Silent Tears’ donates millions to help victims of domestic violence

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Help is on the way for organizations in the state that assist the victims of domestic violence.

Wednesday the child advocacy group ‘Silent Tears’ announced millions of dollars in grants to assist victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

The groups are located across the state from Greenville to Charleston.

The grants were made possible by a five million dollar gift from the Castellani family of Greer South Carolina.