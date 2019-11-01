Local Living: West Columbia Fall Back Fest invites you for food, fun and art

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2am and this serves as a reminder, before you go to bed Saturday night, set those clocks back an hour.

We may not be doing this much longer, during the last Legislative Session a House Committee approved a bill which would make Daylight Saving last all year long.

President Donald Trump recently said he supports making it permanent.

You can celebrate the time change this week at Fall Back Fest in the Midlands.

The City of West Columbia’s Fall Back Fest is happening Friday 6pm -9pm in the 100 block of State Street.

Food and drinks, plus, music and art will all be featured.

You can also take in some early shopping at the Meeting Street Artisan Market.

Click here for more information: https://www.westcolumbiasc.gov/2019/10/west-columbias-fall-back-fest-is-this-friday-november-1-2019/