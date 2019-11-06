Vote 2019 : A look at Election results

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tracking your election day results, here is a look at the results from Tuesday’s election.

In the City of Columbia, District Two Race Columbia City Councilman Ed McDowell will head into his second term.

He defeated Catherine Bruce and Anna Fonseca.

In the District Three Race Incumbent Moe Baddourah lost his seat by more than 14- hundred votes.

He was defeated by construction and design firm owner Will Brennan.

John Loveday came in second with more than 1-thousand votes.

The At Large Seat--Incumbent Howard Duvall will go into a runoff with Sara Middleton, as neither of the candidates received 50 percent of the vote.

Election officials say voter turnout was higher than expected for the municipal election.

For the first time in more than a decade West Columbia has a new mayor.

Tem Miles won the seat over longtime West Columbia resident Madison Duncan.

Miles says he has championed many redevelopment projects throughout the city, and would continue to do so.

Tem Miles released a statement saying in part quote, “I look forward to working with our members of council and our outstanding city staff to continue making West Columbia a place that we are proud to call our home.”

Town of Blythewood Bryan Franklin who previously sat on the town council, won the Mayoral race over Keith Bailey and Malcolm Gordge.

In Irmo Barry Walker defeated Incumbent Mayor Hardy King.

RESULTS:

Town Council Town of Arcadia Lakes

– Linda Z Jackson (83)

– Michael N Smith (84)

Write-in Totals (13)

City Council At Large City of Columbia

– Howard Duvall (4,652) runoff

– Amadeo Geere (811)

– Dylan Gunnels (1,290)

– Sara Middleton (3,765) runoff

Write-In Totals (38)

City Council District 2

– Catherine Bruce (447)

– Anna Fonseca (164)

– ED McDowell (1,183)

Write-In Totals (3)

City Council District 3

– Moe Baddourah (1,063)

– Will Brennan (2,516)

– John Loveday (1,115)

Write-In Totals (9)

Mayor Town of Irmo

– Hardy King (300)

– Barry A Walker Sr (603)

– Mike Ward (232)

Write-In Totals (2)

Town Council Town of Irmo

– Kelly Busch (513)

– Dan Newbanks (328)

– Mark Pouliot (346)

– Erik Sickinger (562)

– Julius D Waites (350)

Write-In Totals (12)

Question 1 Town of Irmo

– Yes (315)

– No (822)

Question 2 Town of Irmo

– Yes (672)

– No (461)

Question 3 Town of Irmo

– Yes (267)

– No (863)

Mayor Town of Blythewood

– Keith Bailey (261)

– Bryan S Franklin (345)

– Malcolm P Gordge (127)

Write-In Totals (734)

Town Council Town of Blythewood

– Eddie Baughman (412)

– Barry J Belville (45)

– Donald B Brock Jr (429)

– Sloan Jarvis Griffin III (322)

– Marcus Taylor (141)

Write-In Totals (1,355)