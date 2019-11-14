Gas Prices on the rise in November

Prices at the pump have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As we get closer to the Thanksgiving Holiday, gas prices are climbing.

According to GasBuddy prices at the pump have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week. Midlands drivers are averaging $2.27 a gallon. Gas prices in Columbia are 6.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, per Gas Buddy.

The national average for gas is $2.61 a gallon.

From a GasBuddy survey:

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Spartanburg- $2.22/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.19/g.

Augusta- $2.30/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.34/g.

South Carolina- $2.26/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.27/g.