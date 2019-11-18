Suspended Florence Sheriff indicted by State Grand Jury

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Former Florence County Sheriff has been indicted by the Federal Grand Jury. Monday, November 18th, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the State Grand Jury came back with indictments against now suspended Florence County Sheriff William Kenney Boone.

Boone now faces charges of Misconduct in Office as well as three counts Campaign Ethics Violations.

According to the indictment, Boone is accused of taking campaign contributions and failing to out them in his campaign account, and is accused of failing to keep any record of it, but attorney’s believe he instead converted the funds to his own personal use.

According to SC law if found guilty, Boone could face up to 10 years in prison The Misconduct and up to one year in prison or a fine of no less than $5 thousand dollars for the alleged ethics violations.

Back in April,Boone charged with embezzlement and misconduct in office for allegedly using money from the office’s federal narcotics account for personal items.

Judge DeAndrea Benjamin released Boone on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, concurrent with his previous bond, Monday afternoon.