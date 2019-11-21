John Farley finds Snow at Vista Lights!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Chief Meteorologist John Farley has made a snow sighting.

John actually entered a Snow Globe on display at the annual Vista Lights. You can check it out here.

The annual Vista Lights will help ring in the holidays Thursday, November 21 from 6 to 10pm in the Vista, off Gervais Street.

More than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants will stay open late for holiday specials. and of course, the Christmas tree will be lit at the corner of Gervais and Lincoln Streets. Click here for more details https://www.vistacolumbia.com/