Local Living: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Main Street Lights and more

Some Holiday Happenings in the Midlands this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–We have a lot of events going on in the midlands this week. Grab your calendar for Crysty Vaughan’s look at Local Living.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas takes the stage Friday, November 22 at 7:30pm at the Koger Center.

The show features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Classics.

For ticket information click here http://www.kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=700

Downtown Newberry is getting in the Christmas spirit.

The city will celebrate the start of the holidays with the annual Main Street Lights event.

It takes place Friday, November 22 from 5pm-8pm.

The event includes Christmas caroling, food, shopping and photo ops.

The community Christmas tree, located in front of community hall, will also be lit during the event. For more information click here https://www.cityofnewberry.com/events/event/1043-main-street-lights

City of Columbia leaders are hoping you’re getting in the Christmas spirit.

Friday, November 22, at City Hall, leaders will unveil the 2019 “Official City Ornament”

Last year’s ornament featured the Hangar at Owens Field.

Proceeds from the sale of the ornament benefit the Babcock Center.

It’s about to look a lot more like Christmas at the State House.

The State Christmas Tree will be fully trimmed and the lights turned on this Sunday at the annual Governor’s Carolighting Ceremony.

The event kicks off at 6:00pm. Morgan Nichols, Miss South Carolina 2019 will serve as the evening’s emcee