Arrest made in armed robbery, shooting on Stoneridge Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Two men were injured during an armed robbery on November 20 on Stoneridge Drive and now a suspect is in custody.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department say officers and members of the Midlands Gang Task Force arrested Jhordan Clarke. He is being held a the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Clarke is accused of shooting an acquaintance in the upper body during an armed robbery and striking another man in the head with a gun.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Stoneridge Drive.

Clarke is also accused of stealing one of the victim’s vehicle after the shooting incident.

Clarke is charged with two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.