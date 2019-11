Prices at the pump rise Thanksgiving weekend

Gas prices are up as drivers travel home for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pump continue to rise for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The busiest return travel day is expected to be Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, drivers in Columbia are paying an average of $2.30 a gallon.

Gas prices in Columbia are higher than a month ago.

The National average for gas is $2.61.