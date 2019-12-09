Famously Hot New Year has new clear bag policy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have big plans to ring in the New Year at the Famously Hot New Year in Columbia, there are some things you need to know.

Organizers say, for the first time, they are implementing a clear bag policy.

The policy means only clear vinyl bags, zip lock bags, or small clutch purses will be allowed in.

Admission is free to the event and gates open at 6:30pm on New Year’s Eve.

Salt-N-Pepa will headline the city’s celebration for more on the event click here https://www.famouslyhotnewyear.com/

For more information about the clear bag policy just click here https://www.famouslyhotnewyear.com/faqs#Clear%20Bag%20Policy