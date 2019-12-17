Come see the new exhibit about the Revolution of 1719 in South Carolina for free!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Learn more about a bloodless revolution in the Palmetto State 300 years ago!

The exhibit, “To preserve us from utter ruine”: The Revolution of 1719, will be at the SC Department of Archives and History at 8301 Parklane Road.

The event will have a preview opening tonight at 5:30.

The grand opening for the public is Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. and is free of charge.

Curtis spoke with Evan Spencer, project curator of the exhibit about the importance of the event.

Spencer spoke about how the exhibit focuses on the end of proprietary rule in the colony and its transition to a British royal colony in South Carolina.

The exhibit will stay open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 2020, Monday through Saturday.