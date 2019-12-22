Record number of travelers this year despite high gas prices, AAA

Despite higher gas prices, AAA Carolinas says it predicts record numbers for end of year travel

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Despite a rise in prices at the pump, the roadways and the airways will be packed this holiday travel season.

According to AAA , over 1.5 million South Carolinians will travel this holiday.

The major holiday travel period is underway now through Wednesday, January 1.

If you’re hitting the road, you’ll see an increase at the pump.

South Carolina drivers are paying an average of $2.28 a gallon, which is almost a quarter more more than this time last year, says AAA.

ABC Columbia scouted out prices and we found gas ranging from $2.29 a gallon to $2.35 and $2.49 across the midlands.