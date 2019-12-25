City of Columbia complimentary parking on Christmas, New Year’s day

City Parking Garage and Enforcement Operations for Christmas and New Year’s 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are headed downtown for the holiday, the City of Columbia is offering complimentary parking on certain days.

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY

ON-STREET METER OPERATIONS

Complimentary/NO ENFORCEMENT CITY WIDE: Tuesday, December 24th-Wednesday, December 25th

CITY PARKING DECK OPERATIONS

Complimentary/GATES WILL BE RAISED AT ALL “GATED” CITY PARKING FACILITIES: 3AM Tuesday (late Monday night), December 24th– 3AM Thursday (late Wednesday night), December 26th

NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY

ON-STREET METER OPERATIONS

Complimentary/NO ENFORCEMENT CITY WIDE: Wednesday, January 1st

CITY PARKING DECK OPERATIONS

Complimentary/GATES WILL BE RAISED AT ALL “GATED” CITY PARKING FACILITIES: 5PM Tuesday, December 31st-3AM Thursday (late Wednesday night), January 2nd