Update: SC Prison escapee captured

COLUMBIA, SC ( WOLO)– UPDATE: The South Carolina Department of Corrections says, an inmate on the run since Friday, has been captured.

Correction officials say Eric Ryan Dickerson is back in custody after being caught late Friday in the Garners Ferry Road area of Columbia.

The Department of Corrections says Eric Dickerson walked away from a work crew near Caughman Park in Columbia about 12:20 Friday afternoon.

SCDC thanks SLED, Richland County Sheriff’s Dept., Columbia Fire Dept. and Columbia Police for helping in the search.