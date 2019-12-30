Prices at the Pump increase for the New Year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are hitting the road for any New Year’s Eve plans, you will see an increase at the pump.

South Carolina drivers are paying an average of $2.34 a gallon, which is up a nickel from last week, says AAA.

In a release on the future of gas prices, AAA said motorists are filling up with much higher prices than last year as they head home from their holiday trips,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. “Fortunately, as we head into 2020 we expect to see prices drop a few cents and normalize.”

Gas price averages across the nation can be found at http://www.gasprices.aaa.com