Local Living: Alan Jackson in Concert and ‘Little Women’ Movie Review

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the January events in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Country music legend Alan Jackson is coming to the Colonial Life Arena and tickets are on sale now.

Jackson is bringing his 20-20 tour to the Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

According to a release from the Colonial Life Arena, Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson will bring decades of hits to South Carolina. Tickets and information are available online at Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena or by visiting alanjackson.com/tour, where you can find information about Alan, his tour schedule, music and more.

If a movie is on your list of things to do you can check out the latest adaption of ‘Little Women’.

Our own Matt Perron checked it out and has this review in our Monday movies at Five.

Video courtesy Columbia Pictures