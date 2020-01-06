SC Interfaith Community stands together in light of hate crimes

SC African-American Community, Jewish Community, and Interfaith Community stood together in solidarity against violence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–At the State House on Monday an Interfaith group took a stand against hate.

Monday, members of the State’s Interfaith Community stood together in light of recent attacks on Jewish community centers and other religious groups across the country.

During the event, religious leaders called on lawmakers to pass hate crime legislation in South Carolina.