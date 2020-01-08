Roll up your sleeves for the ABC Columbia, Red Cross Blood Drive Thursday

Join us at the Plex at Village at Sandhill on Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to give the gift of life, you can attend the ABC Columbia Blood Drive.

ABC Columbia is partnering with the Red Cross for this annual event. Mark your calendar for this Thursday, January 9, 2020.

You can stop by the Plex at the Village at Sandhill to donate blood.

Donations can be made from 8 a-m to 7 p-m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, click here https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=abccolumbia