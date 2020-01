DHEC: Flu Deaths on the rise in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The number of flu deaths continues to climb in South Carolina, say state health officials.

DHEC announced there have now been 26 flu-related deaths reported in South Carolina.

The agency says this is also the eighth consecutive week of widespread flu activity in the state.

Experts say its never too late to get a flu shot, which is the best way to prevent or lessen the severity of the virus.