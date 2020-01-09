Join ABC Columbia today for annual Blood Drive

Join us at The Plex at Village at Sandhill

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today is the day to join ABC Columbia for our annual Blood Drive.

ABC Columbia is partnering with the Red Cross for this annual event at the Plex at the Village at Sandhill.

To donate blood, just stop by from 8 a-m to 7 p-m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, click here <a href=”https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=abccolumbia”>https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=abccolumbia</a>