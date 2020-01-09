Local Living: Grab a fork, it’s Restaurant Week, plus Justin Bieber News

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at area events in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s the most edible time of the year!

It is ‘Restaurant week’ in Columbia.

The food festival gives you a chance to sample all the different menus in the Midlands and try food specials and discounts at participating restaurants.

Restaurants tend to fill up quickly during the week, so reservations are recommended.

If you are looking to try some new places for dinner, Restaurant Week runs now through January 19, 2020.

For information on participating restaurants and menus click here https://restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/

He is set to bring his ‘Yummy’ Tour to the Colonial Life Arena on July 27, 2020 but Justin Bieber is making news for a different reason.

The pop star announced he is battling Lyme disease, saying he was just diagnosed recently.

Bieber says he’s getting the right treatment and will be back better than ever.