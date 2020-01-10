Thank you for your donations: ABC Columbia Red Cross Blood Drive totals are in!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia, along with the Red Cross, would like to thank all of you who came out to take part in our annual blood drive.

The results are in for the total number of blood donations and it was a success.

Officials say the blood drive collected 102 units of blood Thursday, between both locations at the Plex in the Village at Sandhills and in Irmo.

Maya Franklin of the Red Cross says one pint of blood can save three lives.

We at ABC Columbia want to thank everyone who donated.

Log on to the Red Cross and set up an appointment. Just Click here https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=29205