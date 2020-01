Gas Prices holding steady in the new year

GasBuddy: Columbia gas prices are unchanged

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices are holding steady in the new year.

According to Gas Buddy, Columbia gas prices are unchanged in the past week, drivers are paying an average of $2.35 a gallon.

GasBuddy reports that prices in Columbia are 8.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 47.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.