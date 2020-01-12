Columbia Mayor to deliver ‘State of the City’ address

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is set to outline his plans for the new year in his annual State of the City Address.

The address will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

The public is invited to attend the State of the City. It will be held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, in the Richland Meeting Room.

Count on ABC Columbia News to be at the State of the City address and bring you coverage.